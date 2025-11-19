Lazar sustained an upper-body injury that will sideline him for the remaining three games of the Oilers' road trip, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports Wednesday.

Even when healthy, Lazar has struggled to produce offensively, generating zero points in his last eight appearances. Due to Edmonton's cap situation, the team will be forced to deploy seven defensemen for the time being, as the club is also without Noah Philp (upper body) for the rest of the road trip. Given Lazar's recovery timeline, it wouldn't be a shock to see him designated for injured reserve.