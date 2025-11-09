Wakely scored a goal and added an assist in UMass-Lowell's 6-1 win over the University of New Hampshire on Saturday.

Wakely is off to a decent start, primarily as a playmaker, with a goal and seven assists through his first 10 NCAA games. He had 58 points in 55 regular-season games with OHL Barrie last year, but that was way down from a 104-point campaign with North Bay the year before. Wakely is a 21-year-old forward selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, and the Oilers prospect will likely have a long road to get to the NHL.