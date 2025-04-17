Nurse served his one-game suspension Wednesday and will return to the Edmonton lineup ahead of Game 1 versus Los Angeles on Monday.
Nurse received his suspension for cross-checking Quinton Byfield of the Kings on Monday. He ended the regular season with five goals, 28 assists, 72 PIM, 161 hits and 136 blocked shots in 76 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Handed one-game ban•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Headed for suspension•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Reaches 300-point mark in career•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Supplies pair of helpers Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Dishes two assists•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Supplies two helpers in win•