Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Adds helper in win
Nurse supplied an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
Nurse collected the secondary assist on Zack Kassian's opening tally in the first period. Nurse has accrued four assists, nine hits and 22 shots on goal over his last five games. For the season, the 24-year-old blueliner has 17 points, 87 shots, 75 hits, 55 blocked shots and 29 PIM in 36 contests. Those numbers make him a well-rounded option for fantasy owners who don't need a power-play boost.
