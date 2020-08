Nurse registered an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Nurse fed Connor McDavid for a goal just 19 seconds into the first period. The 25-year-old Nurse had 33 points to go with 172 hits, 141 blocked shots and 170 shots on net in 71 games during the regular season. The blueliner is capable of making an impact at both ends of the ice, although his relative lack of power-play time could hinder his offense.