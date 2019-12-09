Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Administers two assists
Nurse assisted on both Edmonton goals and had four shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.
Nurse provided the secondary assist on Riley Sheahan's first goal of the season in the second period, then set up Joakim Nygard's power-play goal later in the frame. It was only Nurse's third multi-point performance of the year. He now has two goals and 13 assists through 32 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.