Nurse assisted on both Edmonton goals and had four shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Nurse provided the secondary assist on Riley Sheahan's first goal of the season in the second period, then set up Joakim Nygard's power-play goal later in the frame. It was only Nurse's third multi-point performance of the year. He now has two goals and 13 assists through 32 games.

