Nurse registered an assist, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

That's five points in as many games to start the year off right for Nurse. The 24-year-old defenseman has added 16 hits and 12 blocked shots. As a top-pairing defenseman on a hot streak, Nurse is out to prove last year's 10-goal, 41-point effort was no fluke.