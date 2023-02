Nurse notched an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Nurse has a helper in each of his last two games and six assists over his last eight outings. The 28-year-old set up an Evander Kane tally in the second period Sunday. Nurse continues to provide solid all-around production with 27 points, 134 shots on net, 104 blocked shots, 91 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 54 contests this season.