Nurse provided an assist, fired five shots on goal, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Penguins.

Nurse has a helper in three straight games and five of his last seven, going plus-4 over that longer span. 28-year-old defenseman continues to mix offense and physical play well while logging workhorse minutes for the Oilers. He's reached the 30-point mark for the fifth straight year while adding 146 shots on net, 111 blocked shots, 104 hits, 49 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 59 contests.