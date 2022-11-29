Nurse notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Nurse snapped a three-game slump with the secondary assist on Leon Draisaitl's game-winner 22 seconds into overtime. With just three assists over his last nine games, Nurse isn't showing much consistency on offense. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 12 points, 42 shots on net, 41 hits, 39 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 22 outings. His all-around play will keep him in a top-pairing role even if his offense continues to be on the sparse side.