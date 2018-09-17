Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Benchmark set?
Nurse, still without a deal for the upcoming season, should sign a contract similar to Josh Morrisey's in Winnipeg, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Nurse, 23, played all 82 games last year and scored six goals, adding 20 assists. Comparatively, Morrissey -- also 23 years old -- tallied seven goals and 19 assists in 81 contests, both finishing the 2017-18 season with 26 points -- both also finishing plus-15 in the process. Morrissey inked a two-year deal with the Jets recently, one that carries an annual cap hit of $3.15 million. Given the similarities in point production and style of play, Nurse shouldn't be holding out for more money than that.
