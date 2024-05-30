Nurse logged an assist, 12 hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Nurse has been the target of some ire for his poor play in the playoffs, and he got off to an ugly start in this game. He was on the ice for both of the Stars' first-period tallies, including one that banked into the net off his body. Nurse was able to rebound, picking up a helper on a Ryan McLeod goal, and he followed up with a huge physical performance for the rest of the game. Nurse has just three assists with an ugly minus-12 rating through 16 playoff contests, but he's added 35 hits, 37 blocked shots and 31 shots on net while playing in a top-four role. That non-scoring production still gives him a path to relevance in DFS formats.