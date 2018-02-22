Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Breaks out of slump
Nurse notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
Nurse snapped his 12-game pointless drought by collecting an assist in the second period. The 23-year-old defenseman now has 19 points in 59 games this season. While the offensive drought is concerning, Nurse still has value in most formats given his opportunities on the first power-play unit -- especially in formats that respect the physical part of the game (110 hits and 110 blocks in 2017-18).
