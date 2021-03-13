Nurse scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Nurse's second-period tally stood as the game-winner Friday. The 26-year-old defenseman has netted eight goals and 12 assists in 29 contests. He's added 72 shots on net, 65 hits, 53 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating as a solid all-around blueliner.