Nurse scored a goal on three shots, doled out eight hits and blocked four shots in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

The eight hits matched a season high for Nurse, who left his mark on this game. His third-period tally was also the game-winner, giving him five points over his last seven contests. For the season, the veteran defenseman is up to nine goals, 25 points, 146 shots on net, 154 blocked shots, 142 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 67 appearances.