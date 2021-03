Nurse scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto.

Nurse jumped into a transition rush in the opening seconds of the extra session and converted a 2-on-1 Connor McDavid feed, delivering a big road win for the Oilers. It was Nurse's third straight game with a goal, and he now leads all NHL defensemen on the year with 11 tallies. He also ranks second in plus/minus (plus-22) and is riding a five-game point streak (four goals, three assists).