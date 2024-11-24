Nurse scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Nurse missed three games after taking a high hit from Ryan Reaves last Saturday versus Toronto. In his return, Nurse led the Oilers with 23:30 of ice time even in a blowout win, so it looks like he's fine moving forward. The defenseman has racked up three goals, 10 points, 49 shots on net, 34 hits, 35 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 19 outings in a top-four role this season. His all-around production should be a boost for fantasy managers that chose to weather his absence.