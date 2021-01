Nurse posted three assists, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Two of Nurse's three helpers came on the power play. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, he was often on the ice when the Jets were scoring, preventing this effort from being a great one. The good news is Nurse's first game with the top power-play unit was fruitful. The Ontario native now has six points, a plus-4 rating, 19 hits, 19 shots on goal and 10 PIM through eight contests.