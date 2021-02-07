Nurse scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Nurse's tally at 8:55 of the third period cut the Oilers' deficit to one goal, but Sam Bennett replied for the Flames two minutes later. Despite the loss, it was a solid statistical performance from Nurse. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, six assists, 32 shots, 31 hits, 14 blocks and a plus-5 rating through 13 appearances. Despite a lack of power-play time, Nurse continues to produce well in most fantasy categories.