Nurse collected an assist and blocked four shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Nurse had the secondary assist on Jesse Puljujarvi's tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Nurse saw a season-high 30:01 of ice time Friday, as Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were used sparingly during the contest. Nurse has four goals and two helpers through eight games in February. Overall, he's at 14 points, 45 shots on goal, 49 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in 19 outings.