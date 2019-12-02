Nurse notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Nurse found Josh Archibald for the opening tally at 9:09 of the first period. The 24-year-old defenseman has cooled a bit from last year's scoring pace with 13 points in 29 games, compared to 41 points in 82 appearances in 2018-19. Nurse retains his fantasy value in non-scoring stats -- he has 63 hits, 51 blocked shots, 61 shots on goal and 22 PIM This season.