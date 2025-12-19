Nurse recorded an assist, blocked four shots and served two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Nurse played a hand in Connor McDavid's shorthanded goal to help build a two-goal lead early in the third period. With the apple, Nurse now has seven assists, 13 points, 77 shots on goal, 49 hits and 79 blocks through 35 games this season. While his contributions offensively have been inconsistent since the start of November, the 30-year-old defenseman has three points in his last five games to go along with his strong category coverage. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL in blocks, trailing Toronto's Jake McCabe by seven blocks for the league lead. Nurse's all-around production gives him viability at a high level in nearly all fantasy formats. Look for him to make a push for his eighth consecutive season with 30 points or more.