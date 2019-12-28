Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Chips in with helper
Nurse posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.
Nurse's assist came when his point shot was deflected by Connor McDavid for the Oilers' lone goal. With six assists in his last 10 games, Nurse has enjoyed a productive run this season. The blueliner is at 19 points, 96 shots, 69 blocks and 80 hits in 41 contests, putting him just a little behind last year's 41-point effort.
