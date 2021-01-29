Nurse posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nurse had the secondary helper on Leon Draisaitl's first of two goals in the contest. There's quite a battle brewing between Nurse and Tyson Barrie for the quarterback role on the top power-play unit -- Nurse had first dibs on it Thursday, but Barrie saw some time in that position in the third period with the Oilers chasing the game. Through nine games, Nurse has been the better option with seven points, 20 hits and 21 shots on goal. Three of his six assists have come with the man advantage.