Nurse posted an assist, five shots on goal and six blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nurse helped out on Kailer Yamamoto's second-period tally. This was Nurse's fifth helper over his last six games. The 28-year-old won't have to shoulder as much of the defensive burden now that the Oilers swapped out Tyson Barrie for Mattias Ekholm, but Nurse should still see big minutes in a top-four role. He's at 32 points, 155 shots on net, a plus-18 rating, 125 blocked shots, 108 hits and 51 PIM through 62 appearances.