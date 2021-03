Nurse scored a goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Both of Nurse's points came in the third period as the Oilers ran away with the win. He had gone two games without a point -- that's not a slump, but it's a bit of a dry spell for the productive blueliner. Through 32 outings, Nurse has nine goals, 22 points, 80 shots on net, 70 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating.