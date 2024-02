Nurse notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings.

Nurse had produced one assist over his prior 10 games. The 29-year-old has struggled to regularly generate offense in 2023-24, but he's still been a steady physical presence. He's at 19 points, 101 shots on net, 114 blocked shots, 91 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 49 outings overall in a top-pairing role.