Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Continues to thrive in cushy role
Nurse collected two assists in Friday's 4-1 home win over the Flyers.
With Oscar Klefbom (fingers) sidelined, Nurse is sharing the ice with generational pivot Connor McDavid, which has suddenly rendered him very appealing in DFS settings. Nurse is up to three goals and five assists over eight December contests.
