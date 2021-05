Nurse posted an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Nurse had the secondary helper on Jesse Puljujarvi's second-period tally. The 26-year-old Nurse did a little bit of everything in 56 regular-season games -- he had 16 goals, 36 points, a plus-27 rating, 154 shots on net, 117 hits and 100 blocked shots. The defenseman will likely see a ton of minutes as a top-pairing option, and he should be able to contribute in some way more often than not during the postseason.