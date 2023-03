Nurse notched an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Nurse has a goal and two assists during his modest three-game point streak. The 28-year-old blueliner reached the 30-assist mark with a secondary helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' third-period equalizer. For the season, Nurse has 38 points (three shy of his career high), 172 shots on net, 144 blocked shots, 126 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 72 contests.