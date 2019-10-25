Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Dents twine Thursday
Nurse scored the opening goal on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.
The defenseman's tally came at 13:20 of the first period, but the Capitals would score three straight in the second before the Oilers rallied back. Nurse now has two goals and eight points through 11 games this year, while adding 23 shots on goal and 26 hits.
More News
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Another helper Saturday•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Point streak at four games•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: On three-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Scores game-tying goal•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Starts campaign with assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.