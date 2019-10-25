Nurse scored the opening goal on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

The defenseman's tally came at 13:20 of the first period, but the Capitals would score three straight in the second before the Oilers rallied back. Nurse now has two goals and eight points through 11 games this year, while adding 23 shots on goal and 26 hits.

