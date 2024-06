Nurse scored an empty-net goal, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Nurse has two goals this postseason, and he's scored both of them over the last three games. The defenseman is up to six points, 42 shots on net, 48 hits, 62 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 24 playoff contests. He'll likely remain in a second-pairing role for Monday's Game 7.