Nurse scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Nurse tallied in the dying seconds of the second period to put the Oilers ahead, and they never looked back. The defenseman added four hits and two blocked shots in a solid outing. With the goal, Nurse reached the 20-point plateau -- he's added 102 shots on goal, 88 hits and 76 blocked shots for well-rounded production in 44 games.