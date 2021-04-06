Nurse scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Nurse gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead in the dying seconds of the second period. The 26-year-old defenseman's power-play tally was his first point with the man advantage since Feb. 20. He's produced 13 goals, 28 points, a plus-18 rating, 102 shots on net, 85 hits, 68 blocked shots and 40 PIM in 39 outings. Only five of his points have come on the power play, as Tyson Barrie typically works on the Oilers' vaunted first unit.