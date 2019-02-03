Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Dishes out two helpers
Nurse registered a pair of assists -- including one on the man advantage -- in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Sunday.
Nurse has now matched last season's total of 26 points in 30 fewer games. Seven of those points have come during the power play after scoring just one during the first 197 games of his career. The 6-foot-4 blueliner is carving out a bigger role on the offense and is averaging over 24 minutes of ice time per game.
