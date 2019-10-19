Nurse registered two assists, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Nurse had a hand in both goals for the Oilers, recording secondary helpers on tallies by James Neal and Ethan Bear. The 24-year-old blueliner continues to contribute on both ends of the ice, with seven points and 17 blocked shots in eight games. As long as the Oilers' offense is rolling, Nurse will be a key contributor.