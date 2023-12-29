Nurse logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Nurse earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 26 with this performance. He helped out on goals by Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as the Oilers cruised to their third straight win. Nurse is up to 12 points, 76 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 56 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 32 outings. His offense is down this season, making it unlikely he'll achieve the third 40-point campaign of his career in 2023-24.