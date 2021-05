Nurse recorded two assists, one on the power play, and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Nurse has racked up three goals and five assists in his last eight games. The all-around defenseman has put together a strong season with 36 points, 147 shots on net, 116 hits, 96 blocks and a plus-29 rating through 53 appearances. Nurse should continue to see work on the top pairing as the Oilers look for a deep playoff run.