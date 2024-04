Nurse logged three assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

Nurse crossed the 20-assist mark in Monday's blowout win. He has a goal and six helpers over his last six games to get his offense on track late in the campaign. The blueliner is up to 32 points, 181 shots on net, 168 hits, 169 blocked shots, 79 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 80 appearances in a top-four role this season.