Nurse produced three assists, three shots on goal, a plus-3 rating, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Prior to Saturday, Nurse had managed just two helpers through 11 games in January. This was a big performance for the defenseman to get his offense back on track, but he'll have to wait until Feb. 7 versus the Red Wings to build on this effort. Nurse has six goals, 19 assists, 124 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 83 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 50 contests overall.