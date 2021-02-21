Nurse produced two assists, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

While Nurse's overall contributions were again strong, it was a lung-busting 32:52 of ice time that deserves some stick taps. Nurse was pushed into big minutes for the second straight game, as Slater Koekkoek was knocked out of the game early in the first period. The 26-year-old Nurse is up to six goals, 10 helpers, 46 shots on net, 52 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating in what's quickly becoming his statement season.