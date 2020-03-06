Nurse had two assists and four hits in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Thursday.

Nurse logged 24:19 of ice time against the Blackhawks, second only to his defense partner Ethan Bear (26:03) among Oilers skaters. That duo has emerged as Edmonton's No. 1 pairing in the absence of the injured Oscar Klefbom (shoulder), and Nurse is in the midst of a three-game point streak (six assists). For the season, Nurse has provided five goals and 32 points in 68 games to go along with 46 PIM.