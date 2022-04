Nurse (lower body) will not play in the Oilers' last three regular-season contests, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports Monday.

Nurse may still be an option for Game 1 of the postseason, however, that is far from guaranteed. In his 10 prior outings before suffering his lower-body injury, the 27-year-old defenseman recorded two goals, four assists and 22 shots. Whenever Nurse is given the green light to play, he figures to offer decent mid-range fantasy value.