Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Double digits in goals
Nurse potted his 10th goal of the season and added three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
The 24-year-old defenseman ended the year with 41 points in 82 games, as well as 162 hits, 146 blocked shots and 196 shots on goal. Nurse is a first-round pick from 2013, and this season showed his potential as a major impact defender in fantasy for years to come, as he provided value across most categories.
