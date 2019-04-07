Nurse potted his 10th goal of the season and added three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The 24-year-old defenseman ended the year with 41 points in 82 games, as well as 162 hits, 146 blocked shots and 196 shots on goal. Nurse is a first-round pick from 2013, and this season showed his potential as a major impact defender in fantasy for years to come, as he provided value across most categories.