Nurse produced an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

Nurse missed the last four games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. He only played 20:27 in Game 1, well below his average ice time of 25:03 per game. The 27-year-old may see a slightly smaller workload if the Oilers continue to roll with seven defensemen. Nurse put up 35 points, 203 shots on net, 196 hits and 132 blocked shots in 71 regular-season contests.