Nurse picked up an assist, went plus-4, took six shots on goal, blocked three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Nurse made a great pass to set up Leon Draisaitl's goal in the first minute of the second period. This was Nurse's 500th career game, and he's earned 205 points so far. The defenseman has picked up four helpers in the last six contests and now has 13 points, 48 shots, 43 hits, 42 blocks, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 23 outings this season.