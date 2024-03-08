Nurse notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Nurse snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 29-year-old defenseman has just four assists, along with a minus-9 rating, over 16 outings since the All-Star break. He's at 21 points, 129 shots on net, 122 hits, 141 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 61 contests this season, putting him at risk of missing the 30-point mark for the first time since 2017-18.