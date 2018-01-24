Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Eager to work with Paul Coffey
Nurse is hoping to improve his game under the guidance of Paul Coffey, the Edmonton Sun reports.
Coffey rejoined the Oilers' organization as a skills and development coach over the weekend and Nurse is hoping to benefit from the Hall of Famer. Coffey, known for his ability to generate points, can certainly help Nurse who has recently come into an offensive surge of his own (four points in his last four games). Along with the recent promotion to the Oilers' first power-play unit, Nurse's fantasy potential continues to rise.
