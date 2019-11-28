Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Earns 10th helper
Nurse registered an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Nurse had the only helper on a Jujhar Khaira goal in the first period. The defenseman skated 27:59 with two hits, two blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in the contest. Nurse is up to 12 points, 58 hits, 54 shots, 48 blocks and 22 PIM through 27 games this season. He's been a fairly reliable source of non-scoring production.
