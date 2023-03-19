Nurse posted an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Nurse helped out on the first of Evander Kane's three goals in the game. It's been a solid March for Nurse, who has five points and a plus-3 rating over his last nine contests. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to lead the Oilers' blue line. He's at seven goals, 29 helpers, 167 shots on net, 140 blocked shots, 120 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 70 games.